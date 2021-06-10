If you cannot take a photo for a Philips NutriU app recipe or select images from the library, we are here to help you. Follow the following tips and tricks.
I cannot select images or take a photo for my Philips NutriU App recipe
The camera permissions are not enabled
Please check if your camera permissions are enabled.
You can check this in your device settings (usually under the section privacy, under the section camera, or directly within the app management).
There is a problem with your camera
If your camera permissions are enabled but you still cannot take a photo for a Philips NutriU recipe, please check that your camera works properly when taking a common picture.
If you cannot take a common picture, then there is a problem with your camera.
If you are able to take common pictures and your camera permissions are checked, please contact us. To help you, we will need to know your OS version (iOS, Android, installed version) and your device model.