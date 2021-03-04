Home
HD8753/92 Saeco Intelia Evo Super-automatic espresso machine
Saeco Intelia Evo Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8753/92

My Philips/Saeco espresso machine’s drip tray fills up quickly

If you find that your drip tray of your Philips/Saeco espresso machine is filling up quickly, below you will find out why you may experience this and what you can do to prevent this.

Drip tray fills up quickly due to the automatic rinsing water

Even if you catch the rinsing water from the coffee spout into a cup, rinsing water will always end up into the drip tray. This is because the machine directly drains rinsing water into the drip tray of the automatic rinsing to manage the rinsing of the circuits to ensure optimum performance of the machine. Automatic rinsing is performed when switching the machine ON and OFF, after brewing a drink, or after using the milk frother.

Due to this rinsing water, you may experience that there is always some water in the drip tray or that the drip tray fills up quicker than expected. However, this does not indicate a machine leakage.

To prevent this, empty it daily or as soon as the red indicator pops up.

Note: In case the drip tray is full after brewing 2 cups of coffee, or drip tray fills up with water overnight, we advise you to contact us for further assistance.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HD8753/92 , HD8753/83 , HD8751/11 .

