The Society for Aerosol Research has published a position paper with 185 international experts 5 in order to clearly illustrate and explain the term “aerosol” 6 , which is currently used so frequently, 6 as well as the relevant aerosol processes. The GAeF is thus making a contribution to coping with the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus by contributing to the understanding of possible transmission routes. As part of this research, in addition to smear infection and droplet infection, aerosol transmission has been discussed as an important route of infection for some time.