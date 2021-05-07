Virus and Aerosols

Viruses and Aerosols

Respiratory droplets or aerosols can carry viruses that cause diseases, like the common cold, influenza or Covid-19.
Pollen icon

Pollen

Hay fever sufferers are allergic to outdoor pollens found in grasses, trees or weeds.
Pet dander

Pet dander

Pet allergens can stay in the home for months and bother you, even after the animal has been removed.
Dust mite Allergens

Dust mite allergens

These microscopic creatures nest in our bedding and upholstered furniture.
Fine particles

Fine Particles

Philips air purifiers have a multi-stage filtration system that captures up to 99.97% of harmful particles, from dust and allergens to aerosols and PM2.5 particles.
Outlook pollution

Outdoor pollution

A number of outdoor pollutants can sneak into our homes and contribute to poor air quality.
Gas

Gas

Cookers, heaters, stoves and open fires can release dangerous gases into the air.
Bacteria

Bacteria

The air can carry microorganisms, especially in hot or humid areas.
Smoke and odor

Smoke and odor

Tiny particles from smoke can drift through your home and remain harmful for up to 5 hours.
Mold spores

Mold spores

Mold spores are usually found lurking in the bathroom, kitchen or basement.
VOCs

Volatile organic compounds

Gases that emit from household products like cleaners and disinfectants.
House hold dust

Dust

Cleaning, bed-making or any kind of human activity can resuspend dust back into the air.

