Management

Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Philips Indian Subcontinent
Daniel Mazon, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, for the Indian Subcontinent of Philips India, is an accomplished leader with nearly two decades of experience in the healthcare industry. In his six years at Royal Philips, Mazon has held roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he was Vice President and General Manager for Philips Healthcare in Latin America, where he led the company’s healthcare transformation, focusing on the adoption of connected care across the Health Continuum in the region’s markets. Among his