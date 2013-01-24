Management

Head of Human Resources, Philips Indian Subcontinent

Vishpala Reddy is the Head of Human Resources for Philips Indian

Subcontinent, responsible for HR strategy across verticals.

Prior to Philips, Vishpala was Head of HR, APAC at UberTechnologies

where she led HR across 12 countries and all lines of businesses.

She joined Uber in 2017 and was part of the leadership team

responsible in driving the transformative growth in the region

as the company went public in 2019.

