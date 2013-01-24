Home
Management

Management Team

Daniel Mazon

Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Philips Indian Subcontinent
 

Daniel Mazon, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, for the Indian Subcontinent of Philips India, is an accomplished leader with nearly two decades of experience in the healthcare industry. In his six years at Royal Philips, Mazon has held roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he was Vice President and General Manager for Philips Healthcare in Latin America, where he led the company’s healthcare transformation, focusing on the adoption of connected care across the Health Continuum in the region’s markets. Among his accomplishments he delivered double digit growth and improved profitability, while driving initiatives for marketing, customer service and retention.

 

Gulbahar Taurani

Vice President, Philips Personal Health, Indian Subcontinent

 

Gulbahar Taurani is the Vice President for Philips Personal Health, Indian Subcontinent and is a member of the Philips India Leadership Team. A fast-tracker and veteran in the consumer durables industry, he brings in a wealth of knowledge to his role, with more than 18 years of experience across Consumer Durables, FMCG and Telecom sectors. Gulbahar (Gul) is also an Executive Council Member at Consumer Electronics & Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) and is also associated with the Indian Marketing Association (IMA).

 

Sudeep Agarwal

Head of Finance, Philips Indian Subcontinent 

 

Sudeep Agarwal is the Head of Finance for Philips Indian subcontinent. A veteran in finance, he is also a member of the Board of Directors at Philips India, Preeti Kitchen Appliances, and Vital Health India. As CFO, he oversees the functioning of finance teams and works closely with the business, clients and commercial teams to drive solutions, sales growth and maintaining a robust compliance culture.

 

Rajiv Mathur

Head of Legal and Company Secretary, Philips Indian Subcontinent 

 

Rajiv Mathur joined Philips India in 2013 as Chief General Counsel – India Sub-continent and Company Secretary. Rajiv has been responsible for enhancing the legal and compliance capabilities within Philips India and the group companies, impacting the Philips business in India. Rajiv has also led various restructuring exercises, including transfer of Lifestyle business, Automotive lighting and Lumileds business to separate companies, and the separation of the Lighting business of the Company into a separate entity, through Demerger.

 

Kalavathi GV

Vice President, Head of Philips Innovation Campus, Bengaluru 

 

Kalavathi GV’s personal mission is to contribute to business transformation towards Philips being a digital and solutions company with strong focus on outcomes, as Head of Philips Innovation Campus, Bengaluru, India. She has over two decades of healthcare industry experience and before joining Philips in 2007, Kala was leading the PACS Engineering team at GE Healthcare Bangalore.
 

 

Rohit Sathe

Vice President, Philips Health Systems, Indian Subcontinent 

 

Rohit Sathe,Vice President – Health Systems for the Philips Indian Subcontinent is a proficient professional with almost two decades of work experience in the healthcare, construction and e-learning industries in India and UK.

 

Peeyush Kaushik

Global Mobile Surgery Business Leader and Head of Innovation Center, Pune

 

Peeyush, Global Mobile Surgery Business Leader and Head of Healthcare Innovation Centre Pune, joined Philips in 2017. Peeyush brings a broad range of strong leadership experiences in healthcare & heavy engineering industries while working in Stryker, GE, Cummins and Cargotec in past. Peeyush led diverse businesses in startup, growth, realignment & turnaround situations including setup a Global Technology Center in Pune, realignment of several Global R&D centers worldwide and turnaround the business by improving product profitability and operational efficiency. 

 

Anil Yadav

Vice President and Head of Philips’
Global Business Services, APAC

 

Anil Yadav, Vice President and Head of Philips’
Global Business Services, APAC, covers operations for India,
China and Philippines.

 

Anil brings over 20 years of work experience in building and leading
Global Business Services/in house centers in India for global organizations. 
His knowledge and understanding of the GBS organization growth trajectory
is spread across a wide spectrum of businesses and functional areas.

Vishpala Reddy

Head of Human Resources, Philips Indian Subcontinent

 

Vishpala Reddy is the Head of Human Resources for Philips Indian
Subcontinent, responsible for HR strategy across verticals.

 

Prior to Philips, Vishpala was Head of HR, APAC at UberTechnologies
where she led HR across 12 countries and all lines of businesses.
She joined Uber in 2017 and was part of the leadership team
responsible in driving the transformative growth in the region
as the company went public in 2019.

Philips India Limited

Board of Directors

Susim Mukul Datta
Chairman & Non- Executive Director
Daniel Mazon
Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Rajiv Mathur
Whole-time Director & Company Secretary
Sudeep Agarwal
Whole-time Director & Chief Financial Officer
Geetu Gidwani Verma
Non-Executive Director

Global Management

 

Information on Philips' Global Leadership - Board of Management, Group Management Committee, etc.

 

Philips Global Management